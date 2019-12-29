Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RED BULL SALZBURG HEAD COACH, JESSE MARSCH, ON SALZBURG'S 19-YEAR-OLD STRIKER ERLING BRAUT HAALAND, SAYING: "I think he's still so young.

And as long as he keeps his mentality straight and keeps focused on all the right things, which I think because he has a father who's played football it's a little bit easier for him to understand what the expectations are.

But if he keeps a strong mentality then I think the sky's the limit for him." 7.

ERLING HAALAND TRAINING WITH RED BULL SALZBURG STORY: Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday (December 29).

The transfer fee was undisclosed but British media reported the German side paid the equivalent of about 18 million pounds ($23 million) for the 19-year-old, who signed a deal until June 2024.

Haaland, 19, shot to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight goals in the Champions League group stages -- second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's tally of 10.

