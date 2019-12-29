Say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Union minister moots citizenship test now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:55s - Published Say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Union minister moots citizenship test Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commented on the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this