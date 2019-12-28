Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police: Kamyl Garrette Arrested In Deadly Shooting Inside JCPenney

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Police: Kamyl Garrette Arrested In Deadly Shooting Inside JCPenney

Police: Kamyl Garrette Arrested In Deadly Shooting Inside JCPenney

Aurora police say they arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in the deadly shooting at a JCPenney store on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Arrest Kamyl Garrette In Deadly Shooting Inside JCPenney [Video]Police Arrest Kamyl Garrette In Deadly Shooting Inside JCPenney

Aurora police say they arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in the deadly shooting at a JCPenney store on Friday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published

One Dead After Shooting At JCPenney In Aurora [Video]One Dead After Shooting At JCPenney In Aurora

Police say one person has died after a shooting in the JCPenney at the Town Center of Aurora shopping center on Friday evening.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.