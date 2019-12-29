Global  

Haaland writes New Year resolutions as he joins Dortmund

Erling Haaland writes a 2020 wish list - and signs for Borussia Dortmund!
SHOWS: DORTMUND, GERMANY (DECEMBER 29, 2019) (BVB - COURTESY BVB, NO RESALES) (MUTE) 1.

ERLING HAALAND WITH LIST OF NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS - "LEARN GERMAN, SCORE MORE GOALS, ENJOY THE YELLOW WALL, WIN THE DERBY, ASK FOR THE ALL-BLACK SHIRT" (2 SHOTS) 2.

ERLING HAALAND SIGNING CONTRACT WITH DORTMUND CEO HANS-JOACHIM WATZKE (2 SHOTS) 3.

ERLING HAALAND HOLDING SHIRT WITH DORTMUND CEO HANS-JOACHIM WATZKE STORY: Erling Haaland jokingly made a list of New Year's resolutions as he signed a four and a half year deal with Borussia Dortmund from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday (December 29).

The 19-year-old, who shot to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight goals in the Champions League group stages, was shown in an official club video with a list of wishes for 2020, including learning German, scoring more goals and enjoying the "yellow wall", the famous colour of the Dortmund team displayed by the fans at each home match in the stands.

The transfer fee was undisclosed but British media reported the German side paid the equivalent of about 18 million pounds ($23 million) for the 19-year-old, who signed a deal until June 2024.

($1 = 0.7646 pounds) (Production: Mike Brock)



