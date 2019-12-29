Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:37s - Published < > Embed
New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has lots of ideas to make sure your party is one for the books.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rtypaige

RTPaige RT @stefanadler: @SueBauman12 @MarysMannycat @thomaskaine5 Thanks from a random D internet stranger. I’m grateful you all took an appropria… 17 minutes ago

stefanadler

Stefan Adler @SueBauman12 @MarysMannycat @thomaskaine5 Thanks from a random D internet stranger. I’m grateful you all took an ap… https://t.co/dxhOKvtmH2 21 minutes ago

starvancouver

The Star Vancouver New Year's is just around the corner. Why not jazz up your look with these fun hair ideas from a Hollywood pro? https://t.co/zVG7syZK2a 2 hours ago

ManchesterRTs

Manchester Retweets 🐝🐝🐝 RT @visit_mcr: From one party to another.... take a look at our round-up of the best places to welcome the year 2⃣0⃣2⃣0️⃣🍾👇 https://t.co/Od… 2 hours ago

thestarcalgary

The Star Calgary New Year's is just around the corner. Why not jazz up your look with these fun hair ideas from a Hollywood pro? https://t.co/PDKJ5dCpIl 3 hours ago

thestaredmonton

The Star Edmonton New Year's is just around the corner. Why not jazz up your look with these fun hair ideas from a Hollywood pro? https://t.co/NZxeHnQbzq 3 hours ago

HarmonyCoop

Harmony Co-op To ring in the new year, we wanted to have sampling of party pairings the rest of 2019! Stop into Harmony Co-op and… https://t.co/PJQuBlxVZa 4 hours ago

thestarhalifax

The Star Halifax New Year's is just around the corner. Why not jazz up your look with these fun hair ideas from a Hollywood pro? https://t.co/CrPxMKZYIR 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year's Eve Brunch and Dinner [Video]New Year's Eve Brunch and Dinner

Details on where you can bring in the New Year with jazz.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:59Published

Zonjac New Year's Eve Jam [Video]Zonjac New Year's Eve Jam

Zonjac New Year's Eve Jam

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.