Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted.

According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test.

No such tests have been detected from North Korea since Christmas.

However, officials have remained watchful.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien said on ABC's 'This Week that if tests resume, the US will take action.

If Kim Jong Un takes that approach, we'll be extraordinarily disappointed and we'll express that disappointment.

Robert O'Brien National Security Adviser, Trump administration It's unknown, however, what the threshold of North Korean action would be to generate a response from the US.

North Korea has fired several short-range missiles in recent months without any US military response.
Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors

US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas...
‘We’ll Deal With It’: Trump Responds to North Korea Threatening U.S. With ‘Christmas Gift’

President Donald Trump was asked about North Korea threatening a “Christmas gift” — potentially...
U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' [Video]U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national..

