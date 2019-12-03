Global  

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas.

Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve.

Australian media reported Sunday that Efron suffered a "life-threatening form of typhoid." Efron was filming for his new survival-themed series, "Killing Zac Efron.
