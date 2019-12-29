Worried About Global Warming? Buy An Electric Vehicle! Here’s Why… 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:14s - Published Worried About Global Warming? Buy An Electric Vehicle! Here’s Why… Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why you should really consider buying an electric car if you’re worried about global warming. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Justin Padgett @BarackObama Hey Barry...enjoy that new ocean side $15M home in Martha's Vineyard. Guess you're not really worried… https://t.co/9oMisnya7f 8 minutes ago Keshia Engel Anyone else like suuuuuuper worried about global warming and the fact that our beautiful babies might not have a planet 😅😅😅😅 same same same 4 hours ago Ballin We have all these global warming issues and climate problems and y’all worried about a WW3. Smh https://t.co/FeFgcKj73j 6 hours ago Cynn @1776Stonewall Yep, and they are worried about global warming. 🤔 9 hours ago SAMMI 💫 Global warming is killing us ALL but our world is worried about WW3 breaking out over the killing of a SINGLE PERSON. 10 hours ago Maggie Cannon If nearly an entire continent being destroyed doesn’t make you worried about global warming idk what will https://t.co/mAzs5tv6rz 10 hours ago karthik RT @ganeshjayabalan: @karthiksaje Very much worried about that ,it’s an 🚨 to human’s ...we should take steps on global warming.... 12 hours ago ganesh babu @karthiksaje Very much worried about that ,it’s an 🚨 to human’s ...we should take steps on global warming.... 12 hours ago