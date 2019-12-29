Global  

3 Shot At Church In White Settlement

3 Shot At Church In White Settlement

3 Shot At Church In White Settlement

Three people were shot during service at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.
Purrcival1

Name Still Redacted RT @mattdpearce: “A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. Accordi… 5 seconds ago

truebula

Truebula RT @JasonWhitely: UPDATE: The shooter is one of the deceased this morning, according to MedStar — at West Freeway Church of Christ in White… 6 seconds ago

susiwinby

susi winby aka Love, Karma RT @fred_guttenberg: Here we go again. 3 shot, 2 killed and 1 critical. Easy access to guns does NOT make us safer. Easy access to guns… 7 seconds ago

drfarmertx

David Farmer RT @bradybuzz: BREAKING: 3 people have been shot, 1 killed, at a Texas church. Where are we safe? This past week, we’ve seen shootings at… 7 seconds ago

SugMAGA2020

Suga RT @BNONews: MORE: The moment a security guard shot an active shooter at a church in White Settlement, Texas https://t.co/z5KLFF1byY 8 seconds ago

ghouled_merry

MerryGhouled RT @shannonrwatts: Before facts are out, @NRA shill and Texas Governor Greg Abbott implies armed citizens took down the shooter and that tw… 9 seconds ago

hamadahamada133

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!°°•○●○•°•¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ RT @RT_com: Heavy police presence after church shooting leaves 2 dead and 1 injured in #WhiteSettlement, #Texas DETAILS: https://t.co/Kj0L… 13 seconds ago

ItsOKColie

colie https://t.co/M54UF4AWa3 how many mass/attempted mass shootings is this now? 14 seconds ago

