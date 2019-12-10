What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots

Don't worry, Juventus and Portugal fans!

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

But when his football career does come to an end, CNN reports the 34-year-old says he'd like to go into acting.

He wouldn't be the first footballer to make that move.

Both Eric Cantona and Vinnie Jones went from the pitch to the big screen after hanging up their boots.

I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them.