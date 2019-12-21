Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nuno: It wasn't a goal

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Nuno: It wasn't a goal

Nuno: It wasn't a goal

Nuno Espirito Santo felt Liverpool's winning goal should have been ruled out for handball by Virgil van Dijk.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Norwich City 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: We learnt from mistakes in second half - Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves boss Nuno Esprito Santo is delighted his side learnt from their mistakes in the first half to...
BBC Sport - Published

'Cracker' - Wolves and Man City predicted to produce festive goal feast

'Cracker' - Wolves and Man City predicted to produce festive goal feastNuno Espirito Santo's men take on the reigning Premier League champions at Molineux on Friday
Walsall Advertiser - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeannBewey

Sean Bewey @MelissaReddy_ So Nuno is upset because the useless ref on the pitch wasn't allowed to incorrectly rule out a goal… https://t.co/4kwVC9q1bc 11 minutes ago

wyndowlicker

Kevin Jones 💛🖤 ^-^ @BroknControllr @kejo9729 @UnitedStandMUFC This is why fans are angry This handball lead to a goal. Nuno asked the… https://t.co/eDy7Qcec9K 29 minutes ago

thrasher39

jason @JoeGubats @Wolves @Nuno @LFC What was wrong with Mane’s goal? Wasn’t handball as the shoulder is not part of the arm SO a legitimate goal 40 minutes ago

HarryHamilt0n

Harry‼️ Keith you have really let yourself down here mate. Adama Traore was made under Pulis. If it wasn’t for Pulis why di… https://t.co/jpPGGvGkMp 2 days ago

fcandido7

fernando candido RT @MrLiamWillis: Nuno again with a great sub today. Could see Jota wasn’t quite having an impact so brought on Pedro Neto. Direct running… 1 week ago

MrLiamWillis

Liam Willis Nuno again with a great sub today. Could see Jota wasn’t quite having an impact so brought on Pedro Neto. Direct ru… https://t.co/XM5hfc7HMc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.