Trump Responds To 'Horrific' Hanukkah Stabbing: We Must Confront 'Evil Scourge Of Anti-Semitism' now < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:56s - Published President Trump responded to the New York stabbing. President Trump responded to the New York stabbing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this