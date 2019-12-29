Global  

Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict.

David Doyle reports.
Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists complete prisoner swap: Presidential office

Kyiv [Ukraine], Dec 29 (ANI): The Ukrainian government has completed a prisoner swap with pro-Russian...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters•Deutsche Welle


Ukraine begins prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Reuters•Sify•WorldNews



