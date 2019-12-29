Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists
|
Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict.
David Doyle reports.
|
|
|
|
