At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade

A missile struck a military parade in Yemen’s town of al-Dhalea on Sunday.

Reuters reports the attack killed at least seven people and wounded several.

The missile struck a parade ground where a military graduation for Security Belt forces had just finished.

It was fired by the Houthis, who are aligned with Iran.

Yemen has suffered from almost five years of conflict.

It began in late 2014, when the Houthi movement ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government.