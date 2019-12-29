Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Identified As Grafton Thomas

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Identified As Grafton Thomas

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Identified As Grafton Thomas

The suspect in the Saturday night synagogue attack in Rockland County has been identified as 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, of Greenwood Lake.

He's charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several...
FOXNews.com - Published

US: Several injured in stabbing attack in New York city

New York [US], Dec 29 (ANI): Several people have suffered injuries in a stabbing attack at a...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Man Slashed, Punched & Kicked After Fight Inside Brooklyn Bar [Video]Police: Man Slashed, Punched & Kicked After Fight Inside Brooklyn Bar

Police say a man was punched, kicked and slashed after a fight inside a Brooklyn bar on Dec. 22, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor [Video]Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.