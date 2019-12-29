Trump Responds To 'Horrific' Hanukkah Stabbing: We Must Confront 'Evil Scourge Of Anti-Semitism' 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:57s - Published President Trump responded to the New York stabbing. President Trump responded to the New York stabbing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert Elliott Trump Responds To 'Horrific' Hanukkah Machete Attack - Vows To Fight Evil Anti-Semitism https://t.co/bthPmpbSsU 2 hours ago