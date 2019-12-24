MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

On tuesday, many new yorkers will be seeing an increase in their pay checks.

In 2016, lawmakers approved legislation to phase-in a 15 dollar an hour minimum wage.

Newschannel 2's brent kearney spoke with a local business about the hike.

Workers across new york state are seto get a raise, once we ring in the new year.

But buisness owners such as laura from the olde wicker mill say could cause more harm than good.

"from my buisness being small b buisnesses its a large hike.that 70 ces well peoplehink its only 70 cents."

Part of the 2016-2017 budget, governor cuomo signed a law mandating that minimum wage to be 15 dollars an hour by 2021.

Thats an increase of 70 cents an hour per year for the next 2 years.

"everything we do all of opayro a buisness does is based on our payrol that increases our payroll by that much.

All of our taxes willncrease all of our insurance will increase, everything willncrea, its notust 70 cents an hour."

Laura says this could also affect customer service.

With wag ntinuinto go up,ome buisnesses may be forced to hire less employees.

"so we're hoping to get an influx icusters wantingo come id shop and by this minimum wage going up, we a going to have fewer employees to give them the quality ofustomer service we would like to give them."

Buisness owners like laura also believe that the increases are too lae and too fast.

But the governor saying its a raise that every new yorker derves.

He said in a statement "in new york, we believe in fa day's pay for a fair day's work, and we won't stop fighting uil every hardworking new yorker is paid the fair wages they deserve," "these are large jumps that they're tang i mean 7cents is alot per hour well you can think of it a0 nts an ur for emploe but ifou have a thousand employees or two thousand employees timehow many hours.

We can talk some of these companies can talk hundreds of thousands of dollars a week.so it may pusome small buisnesses out of buisness."

