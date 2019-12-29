Global  

Governor: Stabbing an attack of domestic terrorism

An attack on a New York rabbi's home in which five people were stabbed was an act of domestic terrorism, the state's governor has said.
Monsey stabbing: Attack was domestic terrorism, NY governor says

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants new laws to prosecute hate-fuelled violence.
Five wounded in Hanukkah stabbing attack in New York state; suspect arrested

A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi’s home and stabbed five people as they celebrated...
New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Sunday.

