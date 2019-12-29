Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of stabbing five Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in New York has been arrested on attempted murder charges.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York attack: Man arrested after five people stabbed at Rabbi's house during Hanukkah celebration

A suspect has been arrested after five people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's New York home during...
Independent - Published

Multiple Stabbing Victims at New York Hanukkah Celebration

A man has been arrested in connection with a vicious hate crime against Jews ... and 2 people are now...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor [Video]Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Five stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration [Video]Five stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration

Five people stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.