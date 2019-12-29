Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ex-Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Ex-Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change'

Ex-Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change'

Defeated Labour MPs and candidates have called for "fundamental change" at the top of the party if it wants to win an election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Defeated Labour MPs call for fundamental change to party's leadership and 'unflinching review' into historic election loss

'We need to be honest about why our outgoing leadership's reflexive anti-western worldview was so...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Ousted Labour MPs call for change

Former MP Emma Reynolds has joined a host of defeated Labour colleagues in demanding a "fundamental...
Express and Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.