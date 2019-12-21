Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?A round up of the top scorers so far in the Premier League season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC about Tottenham challenge in top-four race

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC should expect Tottenham Hotspur to push them all the way in the Premier...
The Sport Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?: https://t.co/Hplta4lU06 #PremierLeague 2 days ago

PredictZNigeria

PredictZ Nigeria Who do you think will be the Premier League top scorer this season? 🤔 Jamie Vardy currently leads the way with 17… https://t.co/klOG2Li125 5 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race?: https://t.co/CyOCTBm7iE #PremierLeague 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

A decade of sport in numbers [Video]A decade of sport in numbers

A look at the numbers behind the last decade's sporting highs and lows - from Team GBs Olympic medal haul and Premier League title wins, to cyclist Lance Armstrong's doping offences.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.