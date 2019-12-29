Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

A North Texas church's livestream caught the moment an armed gunman opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another Sunday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Texas church members praised for stopping gunman

Two people were shot and killed at a Sunday morning church service in Texas. A livestream video...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

timgallien

tim gallien WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire https://t.co/TSUvicvnwB 9 hours ago

KellyEstabrook7

Kelly Estabrook RAW VIDEO FEED: Deadly shooting at church in North Texas https://t.co/HsSBHFEyjr https://t.co/X99yu22l7S 10 hours ago

keranews

KERA News Watch live: https://t.co/NkydZKT46d https://t.co/15PC9ladOC 10 hours ago

ljericho30

Luke Jericho Watch the pro gun team come out and tell us how many lives were saved because some of the worshippers carried and r… https://t.co/6xw5v2IiCW 10 hours ago

Doc_Big_Budz

The Haze Of Our Lives™ A North Texas church's livestream caught the moment an armed gunman opened fire, killing one person and critically… https://t.co/QuWkzi53kH 10 hours ago

RaTonyaD

Bellecreations RAW VIDEO FEED: Deadly shooting at church in North Texas https://t.co/uUgeppj2nE via @YouTube 10 hours ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire https://t.co/yxXCZeVKfn #dallas 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Armed Guard Jack Wilson Said He 'Had To Take Out' Suspect In White Settlement Church Shooting [Video]Armed Guard Jack Wilson Said He 'Had To Take Out' Suspect In White Settlement Church Shooting

An armed security guard is being praised for his "heroic actions" after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside a church in White Settlement Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:45Published

Armed Parishioners Were Ready To Respond After Gunman Shot 2 Men Inside White Settlement Church [Video]Armed Parishioners Were Ready To Respond After Gunman Shot 2 Men Inside White Settlement Church

Armed Parishioners Were Ready To Respond After Gunman Shot 2 Men Inside White Settlement Church

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.