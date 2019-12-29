Global  

2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

Two people are dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting at a church in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement, officials said.
Shooting at Texas Church Leaves at Least 2 Dead and 1 Critically Wounded, Officials Say

A motive for the shooting, at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, was...
NYTimes.com - Published

Armed worshippers quickly kill gunman after fatal shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Church members acted quickly to take down a gunman who opened fire Sunday...
Seattle Times - Published


JimL1975

James Liguori @AdviceKev @DRHayward49 @2nd_pro @NoRA4USA @GregAbbott_TX @assaultclip But, stop the crime after how many have been… https://t.co/JqmpoCel09 3 minutes ago

helenfritzie

Helen Fritzie 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement https://t.co/pf1hmg2GGL 6 minutes ago

allvolgbo

allvolgbo RT @TangoGSierra: More shootings due to the Establishment wanting to change the narrative: 2 Dea… 10 minutes ago

GDayHoopScout

🅶🅴🅾🅵🅵🆁🅴🆈 🅳🅰🆈 🆂🆁. RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: https://t.co/W0Mz2… 11 minutes ago

outcold1

JamesMcLean I knew the good guy had training from that long distance shot! 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West… https://t.co/sC739JopwQ 12 minutes ago

TangoGSierra

Tango Golf Sierra More shootings due to the Establishment wanting to change the narrative:… https://t.co/xST0xYsEUc 15 minutes ago

jan_hat

jan_hat RT @wcbs880: JUST IN: Two people are dead and and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas ht… 18 minutes ago

belvoir_hokie

belvoir_hokie 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement https://t.co/qGqrt3vC2n 30 minutes ago


WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire [Video]WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

A North Texas church's livestream caught the moment an armed gunman opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:51Published

2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church Shooting [Video]2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church Shooting

Officials say they believe the shooter is among those shot, but it's not clear what state the shooter is in.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

