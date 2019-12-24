St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Recent related news from verified sources St. Louis visits Winnipeg after Schenn's 2-goal game St. Louis visits the Winnipeg Jets after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 4-1 win over...

FOX Sports - Published 4 days ago



Perron propels Blues past Jets for 7th straight win David Perron scored 3:14 into overtime as the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight game with a...

CBC.ca - Published 2 days ago



