Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets, 12/29/2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

St. Louis visits Winnipeg after Schenn's 2-goal game

St. Louis visits the Winnipeg Jets after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 4-1 win over...
FOX Sports - Published

Perron propels Blues past Jets for 7th straight win

David Perron scored 3:14 into overtime as the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight game with a...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

I_News_N

News MiM Preview and GDT - Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/ueD2pmYYN1 12 minutes ago

RickyRick_Photo

Ricky-Rick Photo 2019-12-29. - Game 1 of the day was the St. Louis Blues defeating the Winnipeg Jets. #stl #stlouis #blues #nhl… https://t.co/8NFojqU0Jx 1 hour ago

mikemu45

Mike Murphy Blues beat Jets for 8th straight win. Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the S… https://t.co/WZvDPCnpBc 1 hour ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg… https://t.co/DRq4q1P4AQ 1 hour ago

PhillMil

Phillip Miller RT @bluesrantscom: Alex Pietrangelo set the #stlblues all-time record for assists as St. Louis defeated Winnipeg 4-1. RECAP: https://t.co/e… 4 hours ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Winnipeg Jets 1-4 St. Louis Blues #stlblues https://t.co/MvSEUYmSu2 5 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Schwartz scores twice to lead Blues past Jets for 8th straight win https://t.co/Am3nSsRqjk https://t.co/q14WfkipbX 5 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Schwartz scores twice as Blues win eighth straight, 4-1 over Jets https://t.co/FbWxX9WWFz #sports #feedly 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Blues @ Jets 12/27/19 [Video]NHL Highlights | Blues @ Jets 12/27/19

Extended highlights of the St. Louis Blues at the Winnipeg Jets

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:44Published

Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights [Video]Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues, 12/23/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.