Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Monsey Stabbing Suspect Comes From Quiet Upstate Town

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Monsey Stabbing Suspect Comes From Quiet Upstate Town

Monsey Stabbing Suspect Comes From Quiet Upstate Town

Residents of Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Say Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people during a Chanukah celebration in Monsey, N.Y.

On Saturday, was a quiet individual who usually kept to himself.

CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eileenvn

Eileenvn🌹🌹🌹🌹 RT @haaretzcom: Hanukkah attack in New York: Five people stabbed at Rabbi’s home in Monsey, one in critical condition ■ Suspect arrested ■… 5 hours ago

911NoPlaner

9/11 No Planer RT @YiddishNews: NY: Photo, Forshay Road in Monsey remains on lockdown following the stabbing attack of multiple orthodox Jews at rabbi‘s h… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.