Mayor De Blasio, Community Leaders Address Monsey Stabbing

Mayor De Blasio, Community Leaders Address Monsey Stabbing

Mayor De Blasio, Community Leaders Address Monsey Stabbing

Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Shea and community leaders discuss what New York City is planning to combat the recent rash of anti-Semitic attacks in the wake of the attack on Jews in the Rockland County town of Monsey.
ngross5

Nootie Gross @ChabadLubavitch What does it help when Jewish “community leaders” hold fanfare Press conferences with the impotent… https://t.co/I4GZtYmzgA 7 hours ago

Nationa34981654

National Socialist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attends a news conference earlier this month after meeting with Satmar Jewish co… https://t.co/z2kNroIUvb 2 days ago

Hasidic_Views

Hasidic Conservative 🇺🇸 RT @jacobkornbluh: Mayor Bill de Blasio will be meeting momentarily with community leaders at the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters (770) to ad… 2 days ago

jacobkornbluh

Jacob Kornbluh Mayor Bill de Blasio will be meeting momentarily with community leaders at the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters (770)… https://t.co/juu7CwFyq6 2 days ago

AnnaESanders

Anna Sanders Mayor de Blasio is headed to Brooklyn at the Chabad Lubavitch World HQ to meet with community leaders this afternoo… https://t.co/itHWIviPoD 2 days ago

nycphotog

nycphotog This is hat mayor de Blasio said in 2013 re: Crown heights riots after denying any involvement . “I was in City Hal… https://t.co/EF27V1Eiyk 4 days ago


NYC Officials Discuss Protecting Jewish Community [Video]NYC Officials Discuss Protecting Jewish Community

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on Mayor de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Shea's meeting with Jewish leaders after the deadly Jersey City shootout.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

Mayor de Blasio, Commissioner Shea Meet With Jewish Leaders In Brooklyn [Video]Mayor de Blasio, Commissioner Shea Meet With Jewish Leaders In Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and other city officials met with Jewish leaders in Brooklyn on Dec. 12, two days after a deadly attack in nearby Jersey City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 31:14Published

