Mayor De Blasio, Community Leaders Address Monsey Stabbing now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 52:39s - Published Mayor De Blasio, Community Leaders Address Monsey Stabbing Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Shea and community leaders discuss what New York City is planning to combat the recent rash of anti-Semitic attacks in the wake of the attack on Jews in the Rockland County town of Monsey.

Tweets about this Nootie Gross @ChabadLubavitch What does it help when Jewish “community leaders” hold fanfare Press conferences with the impotent… https://t.co/I4GZtYmzgA 7 hours ago National Socialist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attends a news conference earlier this month after meeting with Satmar Jewish co… https://t.co/z2kNroIUvb 2 days ago Hasidic Conservative 🇺🇸 RT @jacobkornbluh: Mayor Bill de Blasio will be meeting momentarily with community leaders at the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters (770) to ad… 2 days ago Jacob Kornbluh Mayor Bill de Blasio will be meeting momentarily with community leaders at the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters (770)… https://t.co/juu7CwFyq6 2 days ago Anna Sanders Mayor de Blasio is headed to Brooklyn at the Chabad Lubavitch World HQ to meet with community leaders this afternoo… https://t.co/itHWIviPoD 2 days ago nycphotog This is hat mayor de Blasio said in 2013 re: Crown heights riots after denying any involvement . “I was in City Hal… https://t.co/EF27V1Eiyk 4 days ago