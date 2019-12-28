Global  

David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.
David Moyes: West Ham set to reappoint ex-manager after Manuel Pellegrini sacking

West Ham hope to be able to announce Manuel Pellegrini's replacement as manager on Monday, with...
How West Ham could line up in David Moyes' first match against Bournemouth

How West Ham could line up in David Moyes' first match against BournemouthWest Ham have confirmed the appointment of David Moyes as Manuel Pellegrini's replacement after the...
Pellegrini’s final press conference [Video]Pellegrini’s final press conference

Manuel Pellegrini admitted the club’s home form was simply not good enough in his final press conference, prior to his sacking as manager of West Ham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues [Video]Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published

