Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"It's a dark period", local rabbis react to a stabbing at a Hanukkah celebration

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
'It's a dark period', local rabbis react to a stabbing at a Hanukkah celebration

"It's a dark period", local rabbis react to a stabbing at a Hanukkah celebration

During a time of celebration, an act of violence has shaken the Jewish community.

It's the 13th anti-semitic attack in the state this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb [Video]Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb

A man walked into a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb Saturday night and began stabbing people, witnesses say. Five victims were taken to nearby hospitals, according to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

At Least Five People Stabbed At Hanukkah Celebration At Rabbi's Home Outside New York City [Video]At Least Five People Stabbed At Hanukkah Celebration At Rabbi's Home Outside New York City

Witnesses say there were about one hundred people there celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah when a man entered with a large knife.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.