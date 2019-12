Plane crashes into home in Prince George's County leaving one dead

PLANE CRASHED INTO A PRINCEGEORGES COUNTY HOME THISMORNING.

WMAR 2 NEWS ABBYISAACS IS LIVE AT THE SCENE INNEW CARROLLTON WITH THE LATESTABBY..MARYLAND STATE POLICE SAID TPLANE HAD JUST TAKEN OFF FROMCOLLEGE PARK AIRPORT, MINUTESBEFORE CRASHING INTO A HOMEJUST OFF AUBURN AVENUE IN NEWCAROLLTON.

OFFICIALS SAY ITHAPPENED JUST BEFORE 3PM.

THESMALL PLANE HIT AN ATTACHEDCARPORT OF A SINGLE FAMILYHOME AND THEN HIT ACAR&.CAUSING TBOTH HE PLANEAND CAR TO CATCH FIRE.

THEPILOT, WHOSE IDENTITY HAS NOTBEEN RELEASED, DIED IN THECRASH.

STATE POLICE SAY NO ONEWAS HOME AT THE TIME AND NOOTHER INJURIES HAVE BEENREPORTED.

AT LEAST 18 HOMESLOST POWER IN THE AREA.

THEFAA AND THE NTSB HAVE BEENNOTIFIED AND STATE POLICE ISINVESTIGATING, WITH HELP FROMTHE PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYPOLICE DEPARTMENT.

"So when wehave an incident like thwith an airplane...at thistime our hazmat units andtechnical team are on scene tomake sure that there's norunoff or any chemicalexposure to neighborhoodsPART OF GOOD LUCK ROAD ATAUBURN AVENUE IS STILL CLOSEDAS HAZMAT AND FIRE CREWS WORKTO MITIGATE FUEL RUN OFF.

LIVEIN NEW CARROLTON, ABBY ISAACSWMAR 2 NEWS.