Friends Become Super Heroes to Donate Teddy Bears to Children

Following a car accident and cancer scare, Dave Watkins decided that he wanted to do his part to give back to those in need.Now, he and his “super” friends dress up like heroes such as Batman, Super Man and Captain America and donate bears to children in the Bay Area.Dave has collected more than 1,000 bears that he receives as donations while working at a grocery store.By day, he’s a mild mannered cashier.

At Christmas time, he is a hero to kids all over the area.