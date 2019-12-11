Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

East Los Latina Surfers Start Courage Camps for Aspiring Latino Surfers

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
East Los Latina Surfers Start Courage Camps for Aspiring Latino Surfers

East Los Latina Surfers Start Courage Camps for Aspiring Latino Surfers

Three surfers, with roots in East Los Angeles, created a surf camp to fill a gap in the surfing and local community.

Giselle Carrillo, Vanessa Yeager, and Cassie Comley started Courage Camps to create a Latino surf community in Southern California and offer free lessons to break the stigma of surfing.

Giselle Carrillo is the face behind the Courage Camps and wanted to share her experience with others like her.

Courage camps not only to bridge the gap with the Latino community but also teach students about courage and conquering fears in the water, just like Carrillo learned through surfing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

East Los Latina Surfers Start Courage Camps for Aspiring Latino Surfers

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream East Los Latina Surfers Start Courage Camps for Aspiring Latino Surfers instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deputies Shoot, Kill Alleged Armed Man In East Los Angeles [Video]Deputies Shoot, Kill Alleged Armed Man In East Los Angeles

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department fatally shot a suspect Monday evening in East Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:47Published

Missing 17-Year-Old Boy From East L.A. Found Shot to Death [Video]Missing 17-Year-Old Boy From East L.A. Found Shot to Death

A teenage boy from East Los Angeles was found shot to death hours after he was reported missing last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.