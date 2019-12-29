Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

24 0 BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~ **BROADCASTERS: NO USE.

NO USE DALLAS-FORT WORTH MEDIA MARKET WEBSITES**~ At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas.

Officials said the gunman, who opened fire during a Sunday morning service, died after being shot by church members.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) J.P BEVERING, WHITE SETTLEMENT POLICE DEPT., SAYING: "The man entered the church and fired a weapon.

A couple of members at the church returned fire striking the suspect who died at the scene.

Tragically the person shot by the suspect died at a local hospital and a second parishioner has life-threatening injuries." The attack took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas - a suburb near Fort Worth.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MIKE DRIVDAHL, SPOKESMAN FOR THE FORT WORTH FIRE DEPARTMENT, SAYING: "A very tragic day, when anybody in our community suffers, whether it's a community that's next to Fort Worth, or in Fort Worth itself.

Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident." Local police said the investigation is ongoing.

The FBI said no motive is known.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MATTHEW DESARNO, FBI DALLAS, SAYING: "We are working very hard to find motive.

To get to the bottom of what happened.

We're working very closely with the victims of this incident." The community announced it would hold a prayer service for the victims in the coming days.