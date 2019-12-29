Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said.

Roger Fortuna has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

24 0 BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~ **BROADCASTERS: NO USE.

DIGITAL: WFAA, KDFW.

NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS.

NO USE ABC, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC, OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PLATFORMS.

NO USE DALLAS-FORT WORTH MEDIA MARKET WEBSITES**~ At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas.

Officials said the gunman, who opened fire during a Sunday morning service, died after being shot by church members.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) J.P BEVERING, WHITE SETTLEMENT POLICE DEPT., SAYING: "The man entered the church and fired a weapon.

A couple of members at the church returned fire striking the suspect who died at the scene.

Tragically the person shot by the suspect died at a local hospital and a second parishioner has life-threatening injuries." The attack took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas - a suburb near Fort Worth.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MIKE DRIVDAHL, SPOKESMAN FOR THE FORT WORTH FIRE DEPARTMENT, SAYING: "A very tragic day, when anybody in our community suffers, whether it's a community that's next to Fort Worth, or in Fort Worth itself.

Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident." Local police said the investigation is ongoing.

The FBI said no motive is known.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MATTHEW DESARNO, FBI DALLAS, SAYING: "We are working very hard to find motive.

To get to the bottom of what happened.

We're working very closely with the victims of this incident." The community announced it would hold a prayer service for the victims in the coming days.



Recent related news from verified sources

Shooter among two dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •NewsyJapan Today


Person Opens Fire In Texas Church — And Multiple Armed Congregants Rush The Shooter

'Many people in the congregation ducked under church pews'
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church [Video]Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church

Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church Shooting [Video]2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church Shooting

Officials say they believe the shooter is among those shot, but it's not clear what state the shooter is in.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.