Search ended for missing woman

After five days the washington county sheriff's office has suspended the active search near north plains for 20 year old allyson watterson.

While the active search has ended for now...the sheriff's office says the investigation continues.

Sheriff's deputies called it a very tough decision to stop the search.

They felt like for now they've exhausted all the options where they were searching.

Art edwards has more.

Outcue:deserves to be looked for at:1:04:51 duration:0:08 even though they're not actively searching allyson i will never stop looking for you never i'll never stop.

An emotional misti watterson also asked the public to keep looking for her daughter.

Over five days trained searchers looked for watterson in the woods outside north plains.

Search and rescue commander tony morris said searchers covered about 16 hundred acres.

We just chased everything we had otherwise we would still be going here's how this has played out.

The last day allyson's family had contact with her was december 20th.

On december 22nd a homeowner north of north plains reports seeing allyson with her boyfriend, benjamin hunter garland.

On the morning of december 23rd a homeowner found garland in the backseat of the homeowner's truck.

Later that day garland's father reports allyson as missing, about 30 hours after she was last sighted.

Garland's father says he believes garland and allyson were hiking.

On the evening of the 23rd garland is found in the north plains area.

He's taken into custody on unrelated charges and warrants and in connection with a stolen truck.

While the active search is suspended the investigation is not over.

Detectives are still working on figuring out where allyson has been over the last days.



