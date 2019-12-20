Global  

FunTrak holiday model train display

Families head out to see train models on display.
FunTrak holiday model train display

United n-trak railroad club returns for its annual holiday exhibition.

Every year between christmas and new year's the funtrak model display is up for viewing at the oneida county history center here in utica.

The display has been a local holiday tradition for almost twenty years.

Local families come to enjoy the club's model trains along with train enthusiasts who may come into town for the holidays.

Lorenzo Franchi: promotes a hobby you know, like models trains and you know with either grandparents or parents.

And comes from all over.

Like I was just talking to people, they came.

Their originally from, the wife's from here.

They come up you know and it just, it helps out the historic society.

You can see the FunTrak display today and tomorrow 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As friends, colleagues aand family members of you can check out the funtrak d and tomorrow from




