Severe Storms Tear Through Broken Arrow Home

IT WAS A WILD AFTERNOON OFSEVERE WEATHER -- AS STORMSRIPPED THE ROOF OFF AT LEASTONE HOME IN BROKEN ARROW ANDDAMAGED ANOTHER..

AT THEPEAK OF THE STORM THOUSANDSWERE WITHOUT POWER..

ANDDRIVING BECAME DANGEROUS..Melissa Abbot//Broken ArrowResident "Knowing that my 13year old boy was okay was ahuge blessing."A YOUNG BOY.

ALONE IN HISHOME... AS SEVERE WEATHERBLASTED HIS BROKEN ARROWHOME.TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S TATIANNATAYLOR JOINS US WITH HISSTORY.TATIANNA?THANK YOU VINCENT, THESOUTHERN PART OF TULSA, ANDBROKEN ARROW HARD HIT BYSEVERE WEATHER THAT ROAREDACROSS THE AREA WITH HIGHWINDS AND TORRENTIAL RAINSLATE THIS AFTERNOON..13-YEAR-OLD ANDREW ABBOTTSTAYED HOME WHILE HIS FAMILYWENT TO THE STORE.

AND THENEXT THING HE KNEW, THE ROOFOF HIS NEIGHBORS HOME WAS NOMORE.Andrew Abbott//13 Year OldBA Resident//Son <2:20-2:23