Spies in Disguise Film Clip - Entrance

Lance Sterling – super fly super spy.

Check out the new clip for #SpiesinDisguise, NOW PLAYING in theaters.

Plot synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites.

Lance is smooth, suave and debonair.

Walter is … not.

But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon.

Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

“Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.

Directed by: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno Produced by: Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, Chernin Entertainment Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka In Theaters Christmas 2019