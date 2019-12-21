WHAT DEATH LEAVES BEHIND Movie 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:42s - Published WHAT DEATH LEAVES BEHIND Movie WHAT DEATH LEAVES BEHIND Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film tells the chilling tale of a man who, after a kidney transplant, experiences reoccurring nightmares he believes to be visions of his donor's violent murder, sending him on a dark path of vengeance, leading to an unbearable truth. Genre: Drama / Mystery Director: Scott A. Hamilton Writers: Chad Morton, Rachel K. Ofori, Scott A. Hamilton Stars: Christopher Mann, Vincent Young, Erin O'Brien

