WHAT DEATH LEAVES BEHIND Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
WHAT DEATH LEAVES BEHIND Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film tells the chilling tale of a man who, after a kidney transplant, experiences reoccurring nightmares he believes to be visions of his donor's violent murder, sending him on a dark path of vengeance, leading to an unbearable truth.

Genre: Drama / Mystery Director: Scott A.

Hamilton Writers: Chad Morton, Rachel K.

Ofori, Scott A.

Hamilton Stars: Christopher Mann, Vincent Young, Erin O'Brien
