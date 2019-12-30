Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas Church Shooting

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas Church Shooting

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas Church Shooting

A live stream of a religious service captures the moment a shootout broke out between a gunman and churchgoers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffBrewerDAT

Jeff Brewer A live stream of a religious service captures the moment a shootout broke out between a gunman and churchgoers. https://t.co/lY5JdhQaDg 3 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A live stream of a religious service captures the moment a shootout broke out between a gunman an… https://t.co/YWgdYBDS0j 7 minutes ago

Sandra_Cole44

Sandra P. Cole It never ends. Shooting inside a Texas Church this AM. Caught on camera. https://t.co/aBYsWIp80f 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.