Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal joined rally in support of CAA in Kamrun

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal joined rally in support of CAA in KamrunAssam CM Sarbananda Sonowal joined rally in support of CAA in Kamrun
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress takes out protest rally against CAA, NRC in Mumbai [Video]Congress takes out protest rally against CAA, NRC in Mumbai

Congress takes out protest rally against CAA, NRC in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Indians support CAA in Japan's Tokyo [Video]Indians support CAA in Japan's Tokyo

Indians support CAA in Japan's Tokyo

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.