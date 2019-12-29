Congress Jaiveer Shergill takes jibe at PM Modi over his Mann Ki Baat 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published Congress Jaiveer Shergill takes jibe at PM Modi over his Mann Ki Baat Congress Jaiveer Shergill takes jibe at PM Modi over his Mann Ki Baat

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this