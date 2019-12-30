The Boy Next Door Film Clip - It's going to be your word against mine!

The Boy Next Door Film Clip - It's going to be your word against mine!

The Boy Next Door is a 2015 American erotic thriller-horror film directed by Rob Cohen and written by Barbara Curry.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, and Ian Nelson, with John Corbett and Kristin Chenoweth playing supporting roles.

Lopez plays a high school teacher named Claire who, in the midst of being separated from her husband (Corbett), has a one-night stand with a younger neighbor (Guzman), who develops a dangerous obsession with her.

Barbara Curry, a former criminal lawyer, wrote the screenplay for the film inspired from her life's experiences.

Blumhouse Productions financed and produced the film, which was filmed for 23 days in Los Angeles and other locations in California at the end of 2013.

The film was released in the United States on January 23, 2015, by Universal Pictures.

The Boy Next Door received generally negative reviews from film critics, who felt that it promised "campy thrills" but did not deliver and grossed $53.4 million against a $4 million budget.

It was released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 28, 2015.

Directed by Rob Cohen Produced by Jason Blum John Jacobs Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas Benny Medina Jennifer Lopez Written by Barbara Curry Starring Jennifer Lopez Ryan Guzman John Corbett Ian Nelson Kristin Chenoweth Music by Randy Edelman Nathan Barr Cinematography Dave McFarland Edited by Michel Aller Production companies Smart Entertainment[1] Blumhouse Productions[1] Nuyorican Productions[1] Universal Pictures[1] Distributed by Universal Pictures Release date January 23, 2015 (United States) Running time 90 minutes Country United States Language English Budget $4 million Box office $53.4 million