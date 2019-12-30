The Boy Next Door Film Clip - It's going to be your word against mine!
The Boy Next Door is a 2015 American erotic thriller-horror film directed by Rob Cohen and written by Barbara Curry.
The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, and Ian Nelson, with John Corbett and Kristin Chenoweth playing supporting roles.
Lopez plays a high school teacher named Claire who, in the midst of being separated from her husband (Corbett), has a one-night stand with a younger neighbor (Guzman), who develops a dangerous obsession with her.
Barbara Curry, a former criminal lawyer, wrote the screenplay for the film inspired from her life's experiences.
Blumhouse Productions financed and produced the film, which was filmed for 23 days in Los Angeles and other locations in California at the end of 2013.
The film was released in the United States on January 23, 2015, by Universal Pictures.
The Boy Next Door received generally negative reviews from film critics, who felt that it promised "campy thrills" but did not deliver and grossed $53.4 million against a $4 million budget.
It was released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 28, 2015.
Directed by Rob Cohen
Produced by
Jason Blum
John Jacobs
Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas
Benny Medina
Jennifer Lopez
Written by Barbara Curry
Starring
Jennifer Lopez
Ryan Guzman
John Corbett
Ian Nelson
Kristin Chenoweth
Music by
Randy Edelman
Nathan Barr
Cinematography Dave McFarland
Edited by Michel Aller
Production
companies
Smart Entertainment[1]
Blumhouse Productions[1]
Nuyorican Productions[1]
Universal Pictures[1]
Distributed by Universal Pictures
Release date
January 23, 2015 (United States)
Running time
90 minutes
Country United States
Language English
Budget $4 million
Box office $53.4 million