Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Sidhu Murmu Kanhu Murmu

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Sidhu Murmu Kanhu MurmuCM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Sidhu Murmu Kanhu Murmu
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand [Video]Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM; Rahul, Mamata, Yechury present| OneIndia News [Video]Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM; Rahul, Mamata, Yechury present| OneIndia News

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sitharam Yechury, present at ceremony; Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away at 88; PM Modi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.