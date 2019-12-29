Global  

Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns

Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns

Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, ending the season with a disappointing 6-10 record, the Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.
Kitchens: 'Do my job, until they tell me not to'

Freddie Kitchens, who went 6-10 in his first full season as a head coach with the Browns, said he's...
ESPN - Published

Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports•Daily Caller



Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk? [Video]Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk?

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

