Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s
Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 12/29/2019
Huberdeau has 4-point game, Panthers beat Canadiens 6-5

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s top line made sure the Panthers’ good start to the weekend...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Florida 6 Montreal 5 (F) FLA 20-13-5 45 pts; MTL 18-15-6 42 pts ... https://t.co/wCnsolnYuc 4 minutes ago

NFLsportyst

NFL Sportyst Football > Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers - 12/29/19 -> https://t.co/JCZySxxPge #football https://t.co/nFdy6t8c8P 13 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Montreal Canadiens (5) vs. Florida Panthers (6) - 12/29/2019 - READ HERE: https://t.co/SA7e3WfxGz 36 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Huberdeau has 4-point game, Panthers beat Canadiens. MORE: https://t.co/j4z7Qk0SDY https://t.co/P8kfiSZDOD 46 minutes ago

wsvn

WSVN 7 News Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in just over 30 seconds and added two assists, and Florida's top line had a nin… https://t.co/R1l34yCBfM 1 hour ago

hawk954

Shawn (Hawk) Hawkins RT @harleykesselman: If the Florida Panthers played the Montreal Canadiens every home game, they'd be the most profitable team with the bes… 2 hours ago

harleykesselman

Harley Kesselman If the Florida Panthers played the Montreal Canadiens every home game, they'd be the most profitable team with the… https://t.co/oelF74ZbRF 2 hours ago

hawk954

Shawn (Hawk) Hawkins RT @NHLdotcom: Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals, two assists and was plus-5 in the Panthers' 6-5 win against the Canadiens. https://t.co/2Q… 2 hours ago


Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights [Video]Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/28/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/28/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

