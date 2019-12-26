Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Breaks Down NFC East-Clinching Win Over Giants

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 08:30s - Published < > Embed
Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Breaks Down NFC East-Clinching Win Over GiantsThe Birds will host a playoff game next weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PrimeSanders26

NFC EAST CHAMPS RT @PSchrags: Second straight year the Eagles go on an improbable DECEMBER run and make the playoffs. And two years ago, they won a Super… 33 seconds ago

timmyohlund

🌹 Timmy 🏆 Ohlund 🌹 RT @TSteegeNFL: Never seen a Head Coach deal with injuries like Doug Pederson and still have success. Lost his franchise QB - won a SB.… 2 minutes ago

WilliamGessler

william gessler RT @BrandonGowton: Doug Pederson, who has produced the highest winning percentage (.609, 42-27) by a head coach in franchise history (inclu… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eagles RB Jordan Howard Has Been Cleared To Play, Head Coach Doug Pederson Says [Video]Eagles RB Jordan Howard Has Been Cleared To Play, Head Coach Doug Pederson Says

Doug Pederson spoke to the media Friday morning.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 11:25Published

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Giants [Video]Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Giants

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a victory on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.