Pet of the Week - Rosalie

Pet of the Week - RosalieDec. 27, 2019
She is a 2 year old shepherd mix who has been at the shelter since november.

Rosalie is house trained, spayed and gets along with other dogs.

She loves attention and is very sweet.

She loves to play as any dog does.

She is great on a leash and has a wonderful smile.

Rosalie also makes a wonderful lap dog.

She came into the shelter in november with puppies but hoping to start the new year in a furever home.

Although she is heartworm positive, her treatment is sponsored.

Rosalie's adoption fee is 85 dollars.

For more information on how you can give rosalie a home call the tupelo lee humane society at 662-205-4221.

