New Nevada laws set to take effect in 2020

New Nevada laws set to take effect in 2020

New Nevada laws set to take effect in 2020

With the new year coming in just days, some changes and additions to state laws regarding guns, marijuana and vaping will soon take effect.

Here's a look and some changes coming in 2020.

Jeremy Chen reports.
