shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pinot's Palette Pretty that's right back at is c1 3 you so much for having us here. Patty: thank you. C1 3 thank you for coming out. Speaker 1: all right. I say us because jason c1 3 smith and maria montgomery are joining us and we're going to attempt to paint something. Patty: you will paint something. Speaker 1: well, when we say something, we're going to say something very loosely, but i hear you make people who don't think they can paint into masters. Tell us what you do here. Patty: well, if you haven't painted since kindergarten, if you can't draw a circle, if you can't draw a stick figure, you're in the right spot. We drink and paint and paint and drink. Speaker 1: oh we are so in the right spot. You don't even know. So you offer all kinds of classes. Tell us how that works. Patty: we do. We have everything from children's classes, private parties, birthday parties, anniversaries, even divorce parties. So anything that you want to celebrate. Every day is a party, every day that ends in y. So we just have fun. Speaker 1: patty, you may come back with us because you are our people. Patty: that sounds good. Speaker 1: so what? You pick a picture for each day, we sit down and paint it, we drink and then paint and then drink, as you've said? Patty: correct. Speaker 1: do you have any crazy stories? Patty: well, we have a mimosa class every saturday morning from 11:00 to 1:15. If you can think of 40 women, a few guys also, sitting around drinking mimosas and painting, painting to the beat of the music. We have an instructor that walks you through step by step. Probably the craziest story that i have is we actually have a gentleman from richmond that comes in a lot and he puts bigfoot in all of his paintings. Speaker 1: i don't really know what to say to that. It's very rare that i'm speechless. I guess everything has their thing, right? Patty: they do. Speaker 1: okay, so what are we painting today? Patty: so today, we're going to paint one of our popular paintings from poppy. It's called poppy prisms. this is a painting that has sold out our last mimosa class. This has been taught countless times throughout the u.s., which our artists can create their own paintings and they'll be taught throughout the u.s. at other pinot's palettes as well. Speaker 1: okay. Are you ready for this? Patty: we're ready. Speaker 1: are you sure you're ready? Patty: we're ready. Speaker 1: i don't know if we are, but we're going to take seats. Patty: are you ready? Speaker 1: no time like the present. Let's do it, people. . What kind of paint is this? Patty: this is acrylic paint. Good. You're just going to make some little xs all the way down. Speaker 1: wait, medium brush? Jason: we're doing this with what color in our brush? Can i have one of your paper towels when you get done ? Speaker 1: what if it's running? Patty: if it's running, perfect. Speaker 1: you want it to run? Patty: oh, sure. Speaker 1: oh. Patty: you're just ahead of the game. Speaker 1: i almost cried. Patty: yeah, you're actually, if it's running then you're a step ahead of everyone else. Speaker 5: of course. Shocking, shocking. Jason: ahead of the class here. Oh look, i got the paint in my lap. Speaker 1: i wish i'd planned my lines out better. Jason: . Speaker 1: yeah, that's true. You just like saying the word organic. We're so on trend. We're a very trendy group. Jason: that calls for a drink. Speaker 1: to trends. Speaker 5: to trends. Speaker 1: i've heard orange brush and i got orange paint. Patty: that's okay. Speaker 1: no. Speaker 5: girl, i don't even see orange paint. Jason: i don't either. What are you calling orange? It's red. Speaker 1: well, that looks orange to me. Is that a problem? I'm hating my picture already. Speaker 5: don't hate it. They'll all just be different. Speaker 1: how do i fix this? Do you see this mess? I don't think this is my next career. Speaker 5: don't give up hope. Patty will teach you. Look at your dimension. Speaker 1: i know. Speaker 5: what is this? Speaker 1: jason, jeez. You've been waiting your whole life for this. Speaker 5: yours is so pretty. Jason: it's prettier the more you drink. Speaker 1: note to self, don't go painting with jason or give jason more to drink. We finished our paintings. Jason: now we're going to show them off. Patty: reveal. Speaker 5: we can't see them. Speaker 1: patty made them easy. Speaker 5: yes. Speaker 1: thanks patty. Come here. Thank you so much for having us. Where do we find you? Patty: you can find us at pinotspalette.com/ fayettemall or we're located right off mall road next to kirkland's. Just come in, paint, drink, and have fun. Speaker 1: we're coming back asap, right? Jason: that was a lot of fun. Speaker 1: yes. Thank you so, so much. Going on our walls. Speaker 5: absolutely. Speaker 1: going on our walls. Stay with us, midday will be





