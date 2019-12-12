Global  

Two successful water rescues, third rescue underway in Lauderdale County

Two successful water rescues, third rescue underway in Lauderdale CountyOfficials confirmed that three cars fell into flood waters Sunday night.
Thanks kate..

Parts of northwest alabama are trying to escape the weather damage there are multiple rescue crews in lauderdale county right now..

Attempting to pull out three submerged cars!

Right now..

We know one person was sucessfully pulled from their car.

Waay 31's alexis scott is at that scene right now..

Alexis what can you tell us?

As you can see this scene is still very active... we have elgin... sheffield... killen... florence...and rogersville fire and rescue teams out here.

They have located the third car and we're working on getting updates on that.

N the last 30 minutes... the chief here on scene told me all 3 cars were crossing here at the intersection alabama highway 207 and county road 50.

Several crews responded and quickly got the first 2 cars out with both drivers having no injuries.

They sent out a diving team to locate the third and final car... and they told me it's been a struggle because the creek water that's in this area has risen to 6 feet!

They have this road entirely blocked off to any traffic as they work quickly to find everyone.

This water is still rushing across the road and is very deep.

Police officers on scene told me they want to stress again if you see water over the road... do not cross it.

Turn around and don't drown... reporting live in laudercale county, alexis scott waay-31 news




