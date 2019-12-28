Global  

One dead after small plane crashes into home

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
One dead after small plane crashes into home

One dead after small plane crashes into home

A plane has crashed into a New Carrollton home, killing the pilot and causing a fire.
Five dead after plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana; one survivor hospitalized

A small plane crashed Saturday in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing five people. One person survived....
USATODAY.com - Published

Small Plane Crash Leaves One Dead in Maryland


RIA Nov. - Published


Pink10Chanel

TC🌷 RT @Breaking911: UPDATE: 1 dead after small plane crashes into home in Prince George's County, Maryland https://t.co/Zkte7K5y8U 26 seconds ago

garyjholliday3

gary j 1 dead after small plane crashes into Maryland homes, erupts in flames #SmartNews https://t.co/f6sWCc5as2 2 minutes ago

greeeenfield

Logan RT @GrantB911: UPDATE: 1 dead after small plane crashes into home in Prince George's County, Maryland; the aircraft struck an attached carp… 5 minutes ago

bossbev

Lady Beverley 1 dead after small plane crashes into Maryland homes, erupts in flames https://t.co/g3BiIfk4wL 14 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans 5 dead after small plane crash in Louisiana https://t.co/ZZrpmR6lqK 21 minutes ago

TIsthegoat

TB12ISTHEGOAT RT @SkyNews: Five people have died after a small plane crashed into the car park of a post office in Louisiana https://t.co/5nMKk6OyWp 23 minutes ago

RamirezReports

Stephanie Ramirez RT @vbagate: NEW: Dramatic new video obtained by @ramirezreports shows moment @PGFD arrives on scene shortly after small plane crashed into… 37 minutes ago

cosmicStar55

Cosmic Star 55 RT @love4thegameAK: 1 dead after small plane crashes into home in Prince George's County, Maryland 911 Report vid https://t.co/cRgs0OQzeb 51 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes Into Prince George's County Home [Video]Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes Into Prince George's County Home

The pilot of a small plane is dead after the aircraft struck a home in Prince George's County on Sunday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:05Published

One dead after plane crashes into home in PG County [Video]One dead after plane crashes into home in PG County

A plane has crashed into a home causing multiple houses to catch fire in Prince George's County.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

